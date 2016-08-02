FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recordati signs license agreement with Richter to commercialize cariprazine
August 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Recordati signs license agreement with Richter to commercialize cariprazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Signs a license agreement with Gedeon Richter (Richter) to commercialize cariprazine in Western Europe and in Algeria, in Tunisia and in Turkey

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the evaluation of Richter's marketing authorization application for cariprazine, an atypical antipsychotic, for the treatment of schizophrenia in March

* Recordati to make an upfront payment and further milestone payments depending on the progress of both the regulatory procedure and the product commercialization

* Further sales-related royalties will become payable to Richter following the launch of the product

* Richter to be responsible for conducting pediatric clinical studies according to the Pediatric Investigation Plan, as required by the European Medicines Agency's PDCO (Pediatric Committee) and it shall be co-financed with Recordati Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

