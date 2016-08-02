BRIEF-SDL H1 revenue from cont ops flat at 120.4 mln stg

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sdl Plc
* HY results in line with management expectations
* HY revenue from continuing operations £120.4 million versus £120.7 million a year ago
* "Do not expect a material impact on our business from an operational perspective" from brexit
* HY profit before tax, amortisation and one-off items (pbta) for continuing operations £11.6 million
* Disposal of non-core businesses progressing
* "We have considered operational implications of brexit"
