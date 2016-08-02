BRIEF-SDL H1 revenue from cont ops flat at 120.4 mln stg

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sdl Plc

* HY results in line with management expectations

* HY revenue from continuing operations £120.4 million versus £120.7 million a year ago

* "Do not expect a material impact on our business from an operational perspective" from brexit

* HY profit before tax, amortisation and one-off items (pbta) for continuing operations £11.6 million

* Disposal of non-core businesses progressing

* "We have considered operational implications of brexit"

* "Outlook for business remains solid"