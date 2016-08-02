BRIEF-Aetna and Humana agree to sell certain assets to Molina Healthcare

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc

* Aetna Inc says deal valued at $117 million

* Transactions contingent on successful closing of Aetna-Humana transaction

* Deal for a total estimated $117 million in cash for both transactions

* Companies remain committed to defending their pending transaction against a u.s. Department of justice lawsuit seeking to block it

* Believe divestitures taken together would address Department Of Justice's perceived "competitive concerns" regarding medicare advantage

* Aetna and Humana agree to sell certain medicare advantage assets to Molina Healthcare Inc

* As a result of transactions, Molina is expected to gain approximately 290,000 medicare advantage members in 21 states