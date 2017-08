Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co :

* Deal for $1.2 billion

* Emerson to sell Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques Businesses to Nidec Corporation

* J.P. Morgan securities LLC and Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisors to Emerson