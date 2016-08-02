FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Emerson Electric q3 adjusted EPS $0.80
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emerson Electric q3 adjusted EPS $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.37 to $2.55

* Sees fy 2016 sales down 5 to 6 percent

* Q3 results "continued to reflect low growth global environment facing our businesses"

* Expects 2016 underlying sales to be down 5 to 6 percent excluding negative currency translation

* Sees FY reported sales expected to be down 9 to 10 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Qtrly net sales $5,126 million versus $5,503 million

* Emerson electric co sees FY reported sales to be down 9 to 10 percent

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Also expects to spend an additional $50 to $60 million in fiscal 2017 in restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.