BRIEF-Chinook Energy initiates strategic review process to expand core montney position

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc

* Peters & CO. Limited engaged by company as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in review

* Chinook Energy initiates strategic review process to expand core montney position

* Initiated review of strategic alternatives, which may include, review of acquisition opportunities or establish a new core of operations

* Chinook will also entertain merger, sale, joint venture or other opportunities

* Peters & Co. Will immediately commence broad marketing effort to solicit interest in strategic transactions