a year ago
August 2, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chinook Energy initiates strategic review process to expand core montney position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc

* Peters & CO. Limited engaged by company as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in review

* Chinook Energy initiates strategic review process to expand core montney position

* Initiated review of strategic alternatives, which may include, review of acquisition opportunities or establish a new core of operations

* Chinook will also entertain merger, sale, joint venture or other opportunities

* Peters & Co. Will immediately commence broad marketing effort to solicit interest in strategic transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
