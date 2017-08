Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier awarded contract for supply of 125 bilevel cars to Metrolinx

* Order is valued at $428 million CAD ($328 million US, 294 million euro)

* Production is scheduled to start in Thunder Bay in Q2, 2018 and final delivery is expected in Q1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: