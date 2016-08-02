FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Chinook Energy initiates strategic review process to expand Core Montney position
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chinook Energy initiates strategic review process to expand Core Montney position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc :

* Has initiated a review of strategic alternatives

* Strategic alternatives may include review of acquisition to expand core Montney asset base, or establish new core of operations

* "will also entertain merger, sale, joint venture or other opportunities"

* Peters & Co engaged by co as exclusive financial advisor to assist in comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
