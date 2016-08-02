FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ixonos starts co-operational negotiations, will cut up to 9 positions
August 2, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ixonos starts co-operational negotiations, will cut up to 9 positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland

* Negotiations concern whole personnel in Finland, excluding Kemi and oulu Offices

* Goal of negotiations is to adjust personnel costs primarily through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand

* Sees negotiations to result in temporary lay-offs for a up to 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a up to 9 persons. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

