Aug 2 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc

* Jeffrey Clarke notified co he has decided not to stand for re-election, informed co of his resignation from company's board

* Clarke indicated decision not to stand for re-election will permit him to focus more of time on his role as CEO of Eastman Kodak Company