a year ago
BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners reports qtrly loss per unit $0.26
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners reports qtrly loss per unit $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hi-Crush Partners LP

* Qtrly loss per unit $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $47.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2Q 2016 revenues of $38.4 million versus. $52.1 million in 1Q 2016 and $84.0 million in 2q 2015

* Maintained its guidance for capital expenditures in range of $15 to $20 million for full year of 2016

* Frac Sand contribution margin was $1.97 per ton in Q2 of 2016, compared to $2.41 per ton in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
