BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners reports qtrly loss per unit $0.26

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hi-Crush Partners LP

* Qtrly loss per unit $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $47.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2Q 2016 revenues of $38.4 million versus. $52.1 million in 1Q 2016 and $84.0 million in 2q 2015

* Maintained its guidance for capital expenditures in range of $15 to $20 million for full year of 2016

* Frac Sand contribution margin was $1.97 per ton in Q2 of 2016, compared to $2.41 per ton in Q1 of 2016