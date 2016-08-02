FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santa Fe Group sells Records Management activities in 10 markets to Iron Mountain
August 2, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Santa Fe Group sells Records Management activities in 10 markets to Iron Mountain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Santa Fe Group A/S :

* Reached an agreement with Iron Mountain Inc. whereby the Group's Records Management activities in 10 markets will be acquired by Iron Mountain against a cash consideration of 27.1 million euros ($30.34 million)

* Divestment is expected to result in a gain of about 16 million euros and net proceeds after tax of around 24 million euros

* Transaction will predominantly take the form of an asset transfer and is expected to close towards the end of 2016

* Activities being sold were expected to generate full-year revenue of around 14 million euros and an EBITDA result of around 3 million euros for Santa Fe Group in 2016

* The divestment is not expected to materially impact Santa Fe Group'S full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA before special items Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

