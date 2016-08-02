FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
August 2, 2016 / 11:38 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure announces 10th acquisition of real property interests from Landmark Dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

* Announces 10th acquisition of real property interests from sponsor, Landmark Dividend Llc

* Says deal valued at $24.4 million

* Partnership is acquiring assets with borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility and available cash

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow

* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
