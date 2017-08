Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd :

* Bitauto announces investor consortium's strategic investment of US$550 million in Yixin Capital

* Bitauto will hold an approximately 47% equity stake in Yixin Capital on a fully diluted basis

* Bitauto will continue to consolidate financials of Yixin Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)