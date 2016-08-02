BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.14

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc :

* Cardinal Health reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results, provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.14

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.48 to $5.73 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.02 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $31.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $31.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects a year-over-year decline in its non-gaap earnings per share for Q1 2017 in high-single- to low-double-digit-percent range