a year ago
August 2, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reported Q2 EPS $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Idexx Laboratories Inc

* Idexx Laboratories announces second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $467 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.32 to $2.39

* Increasing its 2016 revenue guidance by $25 million and its 2016 EPS guidance by $0.14 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1,755 million to $1,775 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $444.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

