Aug 2 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp

* A. H. Belo Corporation announces second quarter 2016 net income from continuing operations

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Total revenue was $66.6 million in Q2 of 2016, a decrease of $0.1 million, essentially flat when compared to prior year period