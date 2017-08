Aug 2 (Reuters) - Intermap Technologies Corp :

* Michael Hoehn has been elected as chairman of audit committee

* John Curlander has resigned as a director of company effective July 29, 2016

* Intermap announces board changes

* Patrick A. Blott has been elected chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)