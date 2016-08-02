FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Silver Wheaton revises production guidance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silver Wheaton revises production guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :

* Silver Wheaton Corp says will pay upfront cash consideration of us$800 million for increased gold stream

* Intends to use cash on hand together with proceeds available under co's $2 billion revolving credit facility to pay upfront cash payment of us$800 million

* In 2016, estimated attributable gold production is now forecast to be 305,000 ounces, up from 265,000 ounces previously

* Silver Wheaton increases its gold stream from salobo mine and revises production guidance

* Silver Wheaton Corp says its unit has agreed to acquire from unit of Vale S.A. Amount of gold equal to 25% of life of mine gold production from its salobo mine

* Silver production in 2016 is now forecast to be approximately 32 million ounces, down slightly from 32.8 million ounces previously guided

* Average annual attributable gold production over next 5 yrs anticipated to be about 330,000 ounces of gold a year, up from 260,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.