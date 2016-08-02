BRIEF-Silver Wheaton revises production guidance

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :

* Silver Wheaton Corp says will pay upfront cash consideration of us$800 million for increased gold stream

* Intends to use cash on hand together with proceeds available under co's $2 billion revolving credit facility to pay upfront cash payment of us$800 million

* In 2016, estimated attributable gold production is now forecast to be 305,000 ounces, up from 265,000 ounces previously

* Silver Wheaton increases its gold stream from salobo mine and revises production guidance

* Silver Wheaton Corp says its unit has agreed to acquire from unit of Vale S.A. Amount of gold equal to 25% of life of mine gold production from its salobo mine

* Silver production in 2016 is now forecast to be approximately 32 million ounces, down slightly from 32.8 million ounces previously guided

* Average annual attributable gold production over next 5 yrs anticipated to be about 330,000 ounces of gold a year, up from 260,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)