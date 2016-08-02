FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q2 non-gaap net income per unit $0.82
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 1:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q2 non-gaap net income per unit $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP sees net income per limited partner unit for third

* Q2 non-gaap net income per unit $0.82 excluding items

* Reaffirms its 2016 DCF guidance of $910 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter of 80 cents

* Qtrly refined products operating margin was $177.3 million, an increase of $29.1 million

* Remains committed to its goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 10% for 2016 and at least 8 percent for 2017

* Including actual results so far this year, net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.45 for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $519 million versus $498.4 million

* Q2 revenue view $519.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.