BRIEF-Bio-Techne signs credit agreement

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bio-Techne Corp

* On July 28, 2016, Bio-Techne Corp entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Credit agreement matures on July 28, 2021

* Credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility of $400 million, which can be increased by additional $200 million subject to conditions

* At closing on July 28, co drew $343.5 million on credit agreement in relation to closing of merger and for payment of outstanding debt