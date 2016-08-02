FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bio-Techne signs credit agreement
August 2, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bio-Techne signs credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bio-Techne Corp

* On July 28, 2016, Bio-Techne Corp entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Credit agreement matures on July 28, 2021

* Credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility of $400 million, which can be increased by additional $200 million subject to conditions

* At closing on July 28, co drew $343.5 million on credit agreement in relation to closing of merger and for payment of outstanding debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

