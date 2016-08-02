BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises Q2 adjusted earnings $1.09/shr

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Updated full year adjusted eps guidance to a range of $6.00 to $6.10.

* Constant-Currency net yields are expected to be up approximately 2.0% in q3 of 2016

* Ncc excluding fuel are expected to be down approximately 1.5% on a constant-currency basis in q3

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy adjusted earnings per share guidance is $0.20 decrease at midpoint versus previous guidance due to $0.27 negative impact from currency and fuel rates

* Fy adjusted earnings per share guidance includes negative imapct of $0.14 related to weakness in british pound following brexit vote

* Qtrly total revenue $2.11 billion versus $2.06 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.21, revenue view $8.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.06

* Expects q3 adjusted eps to be approximately $3.10 per share.

* Currency basis increased 1.1%

* Currency ncc excluding fuel increased 1.9%

* Full year 2016 net yields are expected to increase in range of 4.0% to 4.5% on a constant-currency basis

* Full year 2016 ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0% on a constant-currency basis

* Projected capex for fy 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 are $2.4 billion, $0.5 billion, $2.5 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively

* 2016 adjusted eps is expected to be in range of $6.00 to $6.10 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S