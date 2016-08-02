FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semiconductor Industry Association says Q2 worldwide semiconductor sales reached $79.1 bln
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 12:27 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Semiconductor Industry Association says Q2 worldwide semiconductor sales reached $79.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Semiconductor Industry Association:

* Global sales for June 2016 reached $26.4 billion, up 1.1 pct over last month’s total of $26.1 billion, but down 5.8 pct June 2015

* Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $79.1 billion during Q2 2016, up 1 pct over previous quarter & down 5.8 pct from Q2 2015

* Global semiconductor sales remain behind pace from last year, due largely to global economic uncertainty & sluggish demand

* Sales into Japan & China have been a bright spot midway through 2016; a modest rebound in sales is projected in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

