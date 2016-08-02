BRIEF-TD Ameritrade to eliminate COO position

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* TD Ameritrade announces changes to its leadership structure
* Marv Adams has decided to resign from his position as executive vice president and chief operating officer
* Company has chosen to not replace Adams and will instead streamline its organizational structure
* Eliminating COO position and realigning departments within existing business units
* Marv Adams will serve in an advisory capacity for next several months