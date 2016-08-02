FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade to eliminate COO position
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade to eliminate COO position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

* TD Ameritrade announces changes to its leadership structure

* Marv Adams has decided to resign from his position as executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Company has chosen to not replace Adams and will instead streamline its organizational structure

* Eliminating COO position and realigning departments within existing business units

* Marv Adams will serve in an advisory capacity for next several months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

