FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Stoneridge Q2 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 1:27 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stoneridge Q2 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc :

* Q2 sales rose 13.1 percent to $186.9 million

* On a constant currency basis, second-quarter sales increased by $24.2 million, or 14.6 pct, compared with Q2 of 2015

* Have also adjusted 2016 earnings guidance upward to reflect higher profitability on a slightly lower sales expectation

* Sees FY adjusted EPS $1.25 - $1.40

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Full-Year 2016 EPS guidance revised upward

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $181.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY sales $705 - $715 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $724.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.