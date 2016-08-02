FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-P&G on conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 2:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-P&G on conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - P&G Co

* On conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end

* Exec- "we need to be growing at or slightly ahead of markets in which we are operating in and we fully intend to do that"

* Exec- expecting increases in advertising spend this year versus last, probably in the mid-single-digit range

* On conf call- strengthening selling resources and programs for baby center stores and e-commerce

* On conf call- increasing investments to drive awareness and trial of Pampers among new moms

* On conf call- in FY2017 will relaunch product lines in several categories, implement a new go to market program across retailers and distributors in China

* Exec- see China sequentially improving Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.