a year ago
BRIEF-Molson Coors' capex forecast cut to $220 mln for 2016 -Conf call
August 2, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors' capex forecast cut to $220 mln for 2016 -Conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molson Coors

* Company says it will now spend $220 million in capital expenditure in 2016 from $300 million forecast earlier, in a conference call

* Company says alcohol prohibition in Indian state of Bihar expected to present a headwind for international business for foreseeable future

* Forex translation at current exchange rate to be headwind of about $13 million to underlying pretax results in 2H 2016, most of impact in Europe

* In Canada, sales to retailers volume down 0.1 percent , sales volume declined 0.8 percent in Q2 offset by favorable timing of the Canada day holiday this year -conf call

* Company says "We now expect 2016 MillerCoors cost per hectoliter to decrease at a low single-digit rate versus prior year

* Company says "We now expect our international cost per hectoliter to increase at a double-digit rate for 2016"

* Company says "Following close of pending MillerCoors deal, we are looking forward to bringing Miller brands back into Canada portfolio" Further company coverage:

