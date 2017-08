Aug 2 (Reuters) - Neurones Sa

* H1 revenue 221.5 million euros ($248.63 million) versus 195.5 million euros year ago

* Confirms target of revenue greater than 440 million euros with an operating profit rate of about 9 pct for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2atbSHu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)