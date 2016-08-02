FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan completes divestiture of global generics business to Teva Pharmaceuticals
August 2, 2016 / 4:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan completes divestiture of global generics business to Teva Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allergan PLC

* Allergan PLC completes divestiture of Global Generics Business to Teva Pharmaceuticals

* Company to provide updated guidance as part of Q2 2016 earnings

* Plans to commence its previously announced share repurchase program of up to $10 billion of company's common stock in coming days

* Company expects to execute an initial $5 billion in open market repurchases over remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
