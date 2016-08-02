FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P lowers foreign currency ratings for Republic of Congo to 'SD/D'
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers foreign currency ratings for Republic of Congo to 'SD/D'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - S&P on Republic of Congo -

* Republic of Congo foreign currency ratings lowered to 'SD/D' after missed payment on U.S. dollar notes

* Foreign currency sovereign credit ratings will remain at 'SD/D' until Congo cures payment default on notes

* Rating signals view that Republic of Congo faces balanced risks, specifically on its local currency debt

* Potential disruptions to interest, principal payments on external debt not likely to erode ability to service debt issued in local currency Source: bit.ly/2aNyDIg

