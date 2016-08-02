FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmena applies for additional evaluation of application for authorization of 1-MNA as new food ingredient
August 2, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharmena applies for additional evaluation of application for authorization of 1-MNA as new food ingredient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pharmena SA :

* Receives reply from the European Commission (EC) on the objection of one of the member states (Germany) to the admission for marketing of its dietary supplement 1-MNA

* Since the objection has been sustained applies to EC for additional evaluation at an European level of application for authorization of 1-MNA as a new food ingredient

* The additional evaluation is to be made by the Standing Committee on Foodstuffs of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

