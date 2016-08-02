BRIEF-Nabaltec says US unit affected by plant closure of its most important supplier

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nabaltec AG :

* US subsidiary Nashtec LLC affected by the plant closure of its most important supplier; supply of Nashtec customers ensured

* Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC, announced on Aug. 1, 2016 that it plans to discontinue production

* Production is to be discontinued through end of August 2016

* As a result, Nashtec LLC will lose its supplies of raw materials as well as its access to infrastructure and will therefore have to temporarily halt production in September

* Because of Sherwin Alumina's Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure, Nabaltec has refrained from issuing a revenue and earnings forecast for 2016