a year ago
BRIEF-Nabaltec says US unit affected by plant closure of its most important supplier
August 2, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nabaltec says US unit affected by plant closure of its most important supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nabaltec AG :

* US subsidiary Nashtec LLC affected by the plant closure of its most important supplier; supply of Nashtec customers ensured

* Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC, announced on Aug. 1, 2016 that it plans to discontinue production

* Production is to be discontinued through end of August 2016

* As a result, Nashtec LLC will lose its supplies of raw materials as well as its access to infrastructure and will therefore have to temporarily halt production in September

* Because of Sherwin Alumina's Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure, Nabaltec has refrained from issuing a revenue and earnings forecast for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
