Aug 2 (Reuters) - Effecten-Spiegel AG :

* H1 revenues of 1.51 million euros ($1.69 million)

* Prelim result from ordinary activities at the end of six months of 2.22 million euros versus 3.41 million euros for the entire 2015 financial year