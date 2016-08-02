FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas And Grupo TMM propose transportation infrastructure in Mexico
August 2, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas And Grupo TMM propose transportation infrastructure in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas and Grupo TMM propose new refined products storage and transportation infrastructure in Mexico

* Proposed US$800 million project involves transporting refined products into Central Mexico from Gulf Coast

* Transcanada Corp says co will hold a 50 per cent interest in project, with Sierra Oil & Gas holding 40 per cent and Grupo TMM holding 10 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
