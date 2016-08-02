BRIEF-Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas And Grupo TMM propose transportation infrastructure in Mexico

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas and Grupo TMM propose new refined products storage and transportation infrastructure in Mexico

* Proposed US$800 million project involves transporting refined products into Central Mexico from Gulf Coast

* Transcanada Corp says co will hold a 50 per cent interest in project, with Sierra Oil & Gas holding 40 per cent and Grupo TMM holding 10 per cent