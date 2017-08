Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hopscotch Groupe :

* Q2 revenue 39.9 million euros ($44.79 million) versus 38.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 gross profit 14.4 million euros versus 14.7 million euros year ago

* Announces exclusive negotiations alongside Comexposium to take stake in the order of about 66 pct (in parity with Comexposium) in the company Sopexa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)