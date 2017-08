Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's - Downgrades Williams Companies To Ba2; Affirms Williams Partners' At Baa3

* Downgrade of Williams Companies driven by expectations for weaker credit metrics at parent co level

* WPZ's Baa3 rating affirmation reflects partnership's reduced distribution burden