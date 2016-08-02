FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte expects lower revenue in 2016
August 2, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte expects lower revenue in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG

* Says forecast for full-year 2016 adjusted

* Says Ebitda declined from eur4.5 million to eur0.7 million in first half of year

* Says full-year revenue is expected to fall short of prior-year figure of approximately eur566 million

* Says revenue and income stabilise in Q2

* Says revenues declined by roughly 4% year on year from eur268.4 million to eur257.1 million in first half of 2016

* Says has already launched a wide range of measures to increase efficiency

* Says efficiency steps will result in substantial cost savings as year progresses

* Says continues to aim for significant after-tax earnings and considerable positive free cash flow in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

