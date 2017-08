Aug 2 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac

* "nationally, multifamily origination volumes are on track to increase 7 percent and set a new annual record of $280 billion in 2016"

* 2016 origination growth is moderating compared to same period in 2015, when volumes rose by 35 percent

* Multifamily starts and permit volumes moderated during 2016 h1 compared to last year, reflecting convergence of supply and demand