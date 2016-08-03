FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 12:05 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Stifel qtrly net revenue increased 9.1 pct to $652.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp

* For three months ended june 30, 2016, company reported non-gaap net income of $52.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share

* Qtrly net revenues of $652.1 million, increased 9.1% compared with year-ago quarter

* Qtrly brokerage revenues, defined as commissions plus principal transactions, were $308.5 million, a 14.6% increase

* Qtrly global wealth management brokerage revenues were $172.2 million, an 8.4% increase compared with q2 of 2015

* Stifel reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly investment banking revenues were $133.1 million, a 17.3% decrease compared with q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

