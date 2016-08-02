FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitbit Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.12
August 2, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitbit Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc :

* Fitbit reports $587 m Q216 revenue, $0.03 GAAP EPS/$0.12 non-GAAP EPS, and confirms revenue and profit guidance for FY16

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP shr $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP shr $1.12 TO $1.24

* Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.12

* Q2 GAAP shr $0.03

* Sees Q3 2016 REVENUE $490 mln to $510 mln

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.5 bln to $2.6 bln

* Qtrly revenue of $586.5 mln

* Q2 shr view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.03

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.12

* Says sold 5.7 mln devices in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

