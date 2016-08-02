BRIEF-Atento SA posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.13

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atento Sa Says Reaffirms Full

* Year outlook for revenue growth between 1 pct and 5 pct and adjusted EBITDA margin between 11 pct and 12 pct

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Atento SA says Q2 reported revenue $452.4 million versus. $515.7 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $452.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S