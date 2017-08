Aug 2 (Reuters) - Weyco Group Inc

* Weyco reports second quarter sales and earnings

* Q2 sales fell 11 percent to $56.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Company estimates bogs annual sales will be down approximately 25 pct

* Looking forward to second half of 2016 for bogs, backlogs for brand remain down