BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America Q2 FFO per share $0.31

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Retail Properties Of America Inc :

* Retail Properties Of America Inc sees 2016 same store NOI growth in range of 2.5% to 3.5%;

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share $0.31

* Retail Properties Of America Inc Q2 operating FFO $0.28

* Retail Properties Of America Inc says revising its 2016 operating FFO guidance range to $1.04 to $1.07 per share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S