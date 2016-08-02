BRIEF-Gibson Energy expects 2016 adj growth capital spending of about $225 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc

* Expects 2016 growth capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be approximately $225 million

* Confirms its preliminary estimate for growth capital spending in 2017 of between $200 and $300 million

* Gibson Energy Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA $ 44.3 million versus $ 75.6 million

* Gibsons reports financial results for second quarter 2016 and confirms growth capital spending guidance for 2016 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)