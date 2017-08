Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc

* Revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $138.0 million, compared with revenue of $147.1 million for three months ended June 30, 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $141.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.07

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12