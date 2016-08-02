FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amedisys qtrly earnings per share $0.32
August 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amedisys qtrly earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32

* Amedisys inc qtrly adjusted net income attributable to amedisys, inc. Per diluted share of $0.42 compared to $0.43 in 2015

* Ronald laborde, the vice chairman and chief financial officer of the company, announced his intention to retire from the company

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $353.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net service revenue increased $46.6 million to $360.7 million compared to $314.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

