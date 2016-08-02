FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nabors Industries Q2 loss per share $0.65
August 2, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nabors Industries Q2 loss per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd

* Q2 loss per share $0.65

* Q2 loss per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $571.6 million

* Says Q2 Drilling and Rig Services adjusted operating income was a loss of $25.0 million compared to a loss of $18.6 million in Q1

* U.S. Drilling segment posted an adjusted operating loss of $48.3 million for quarter

* Qtrly U.S. Drilling and Rig Services operating revenue $140.3 million versus $321.2 million a year ago

* Q2 loss per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q2 2016 operating revenues of $571.6 million, compared to operating revenues of $597.6 million in Q1

* In U.S. Drilling segment, expects near-term rig count to increase gradually, albeit at lower average margins

* Says "In addition to our current cash balances, our $2.25 billion revolver remains undrawn"

* Net income from continuing operations for Q2 includes a loss of $0.39 per share

* Loss of $0.39 per share due to impairments and losses related to disposed businesses and assets in quarter

* Reduction in net debt of nearly $140 million year-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

