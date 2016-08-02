FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Husky Energy, CNOOC announce agreement for Liwan gas project
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy, CNOOC announce agreement for Liwan gas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky energy and cnooc limited announce agreement for liwan gas project

* "long term fundamentals remain strong for natural gas demand in china"

* Plans will get underway to finalize commercial and development approach to tie liuhua 29-1 field into liwan infrastructure

* Liquids production, net to husky, is expected to remain in range of 5,000-6,000 barrels per day for project

* Co's china unit signed agreement with cnooc, relevant cos for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1 and liuhua 34-2 fields

* Agreement for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1, liuhua 34-2 that will see price set at $12.50-15.00 cdn per thousand cubic feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.