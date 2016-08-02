FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy qtrly loss per share $0.52
August 2, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy qtrly loss per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces second quarter results

* Increased its base capital expenditure budget by $10 million for last half of 2016

* Cardinal's credit facility was renewed at $150 million and $25 million was drawn at end of q2 2016

* Cardinal energy ltd says will continue to work towards increasing liability management ratio to exceed 2.0 in 2017

* Production for q2 was 14,621 boe/d, an increase of 3% over q1 2016 and an increase of 29% over q2 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52

* Revised capex expected to result in average production of 15,100 boe/d in q4, up from previous guidance of 14,600 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
