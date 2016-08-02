FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-EnPro Industries posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.60/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EnPro Industries posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EnPro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly shr $0.17

* Qtrly net sales $313.2 mln vs $298.4 mln

* Qtrly adj shr $0.60

* Initiated an organization-wide cost reduction effort late in q2 with $20 mln of estimated annualized savings on a pro forma basis

* Remain on track for confirmation,ultimate consummation of joint plan of reorganization filed pursuant to settlement announced in march

* "expect to reconsolidate gst into enpro late next summer"

* Says "conditions in many of our markets continue to be quite soft"

* Q2 shr view $0.66, rev view $311.9 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.